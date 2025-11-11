SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Holdings Lifted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $378.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

