Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Announces Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Marui Group Trading Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Marui Group alerts:

About Marui Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.