Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Announces Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Marui Group Trading Up 0.6%
OTCMKTS MAURY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.07.
About Marui Group
