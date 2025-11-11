CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $168.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. CoreWeave has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion and a PE ratio of -92.64.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvidia Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares in the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,562,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

