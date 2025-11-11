Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 73 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $797.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $779.07 and a 200 day moving average of $704.28. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

