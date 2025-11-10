Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWO stock opened at $321.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.67 and its 200 day moving average is $296.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

