OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

OFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial set a $7.00 price target on OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

OFS Capital stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

