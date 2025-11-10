Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,931,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,987,000 after purchasing an additional 775,358 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pfizer by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 60,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,239,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,769,000 after buying an additional 279,010 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 108.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 179,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 20.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 195,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

