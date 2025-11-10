Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 120.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NASDAQ GH opened at $96.72 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $100.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 302,691 shares of company stock worth $17,984,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

