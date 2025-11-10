Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JAMF. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.05 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Jamf from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,855.88. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Jamf by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 210.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jamf by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 31.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

