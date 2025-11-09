FY2029 EPS Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2029 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRDN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VRDN opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.48. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was up 81993.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 454,545 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118,076. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 89,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

