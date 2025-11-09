Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $9,914,554.12 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $267.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $281.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

