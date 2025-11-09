Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $9,914,554.12 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Solar Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $267.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $281.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.31.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
