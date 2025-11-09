Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Surge Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Somerville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGY. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SGY opened at C$6.79 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.37 and a 1-year high of C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$671.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.