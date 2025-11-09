Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemours were worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chemours by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 34.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 132.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

