2,103 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,472,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $105.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

