Q4 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Cut by Zacks Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAN. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

MAN opened at $28.75 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

