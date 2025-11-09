Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other Artivion news, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,335.26. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,363.73. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,129. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,250,000 after acquiring an additional 232,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Artivion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,727,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 530,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 119,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Artivion by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

