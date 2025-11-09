Reviewing Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.79% 8.41%

Risk & Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eisai and Grupo Carso”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70 Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.77 $947.38 million $0.93 15.20

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Eisai. Grupo Carso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eisai pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eisai pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grupo Carso pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Carso beats Eisai on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

