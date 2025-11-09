Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

