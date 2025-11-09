Ronda Stryker Sells 243,827 Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Ronda Stryker sold 243,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.98, for a total value of $87,041,362.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,978,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,186,751.38. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $355.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (down from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 34.6% during the third quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 461,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Stryker by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

