Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $5,804,513.22 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $5,804,513.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,560. This represents a 86.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $6,180,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $999,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $5,198,987.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,072,257.65.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 129,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $4,592,971.35.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,177 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $1,862,826.66.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 102,823 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,438,401.12.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Samsara by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,716,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,474 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after buying an additional 2,910,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

