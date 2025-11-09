Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. $MGRM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 213,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monogram Orthopaedics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRM opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.68. Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

