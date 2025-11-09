First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOG stock opened at $438.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $456.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
