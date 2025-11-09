Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF $FCBD Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation.

