Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,205 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 267,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 1.0%

FTXO stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

