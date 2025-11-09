Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,186 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $83,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,951.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 40.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $86.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

