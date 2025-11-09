StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1,272.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $3,440,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNEX. Weiss Ratings downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on StoneX Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,932.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.