iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB Stock Holdings Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,168,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,243,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 222,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Price Performance

HYDB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

About iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.