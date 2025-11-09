First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,705 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF $EUSB

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 207,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $43.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

