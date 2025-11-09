First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF $APIE

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:APIE opened at $35.74 on Friday. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

