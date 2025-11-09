Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.3845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.