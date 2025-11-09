Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

