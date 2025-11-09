Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SONO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Sonos and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonos by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sonos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

