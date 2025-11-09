The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 274.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HIG opened at $129.29 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

