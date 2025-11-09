Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 29.73%.The firm had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

