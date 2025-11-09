Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 11,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $257,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $409,271.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,704 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

