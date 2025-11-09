Atria Investments Inc Sells 15,158 Shares of Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovex International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovex International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INVX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Innovex International Stock Performance

NYSE INVX opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. Innovex International had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

