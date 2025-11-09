JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.28. The company has a market capitalization of $864.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.