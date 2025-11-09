Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,716 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

