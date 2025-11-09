Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF $FVC

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 214,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 106,682 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 466.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter.

FVC stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

