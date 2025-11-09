Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,527 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

