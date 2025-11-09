Atria Investments Inc Has $661,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,861 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,024.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 278,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253,980 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,852,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 705,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 258.3% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 49,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 39,296 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $57.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.