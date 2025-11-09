Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.57 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $79,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

