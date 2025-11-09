Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.01 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $95,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

TLH stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.