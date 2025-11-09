Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,282 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4,225.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.