Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,688 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $76,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after purchasing an additional 415,103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,097,000 after buying an additional 2,862,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,453,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 870,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.89.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $169.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.54 and a 12 month high of $195.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,460.30. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,526.06. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,634. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

