First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $134,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.45 and a one year high of $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

