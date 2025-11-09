Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,891 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $75,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 637.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.Kyndryl’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Zacks Research downgraded Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

