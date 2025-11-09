Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 112,440 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

