Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,198 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $90,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,303,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,331,000 after acquiring an additional 213,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial cut Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

