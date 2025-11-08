William Blair Predicts Pyxis Oncology FY2027 Earnings

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut Pyxis Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 292,370 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

